LeT, JeM send fighters to Afghanistan for carrying assassinations: UN Security Council report

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A UN Security Council (UNSC) report on Tuesday revealed that Pakistani terror organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed send their trainers to Afghanistan for carrying out assassinations.

"The JeM and the LeT facilitate the trafficking of their fighters into Afghanistan, who act as advisers, trainers and specialists in improvised explosive devices. Both groups are responsible for carrying out targeted assassinations against government officials and others," said the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the UNSC in its report

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the reports vindicate India’s stand that Pakistan continues to be a safe haven for proscribed terrorist entities and individuals. "We note with serious concern reference in the report to the continued presence of the senior leadership of the UN-designated terrorist organisation al-Qaeda and its affiliates in Afghanistan; as foreign terrorists, including up to 6,500 Pakistanis, operating in Afghanistan," he said.