Six children killed,10 injured as roof of seminary collapses in Pakistan

By PTI

PESHAWAR: At least six children were killed and 10 others injured when the roof of a seminary collapsed in Pakistan's North Waziristan tribal district.

The children, all aged under 10 years, were sitting in the classroom of the seminary and were reciting holy Quran when its roof collapsed in Zer Jan Kot area on Tuesday, officials said.

Local people rushed to the site to retrieve survivors from debris.

A man, who was rushing the injured children to a nearby hospital, died of heart attack.