STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US 2020 Presidential elections: Joe Biden sweeps all seven states conducting Democratic primaries

Yet the delegate haul is important to Biden's goal of gaining enough delegates to claim the Democratic nomination before the party's summer convention.

Published: 03rd June 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

In this March 12, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Del.

In this March 12, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Del. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden has scored a clean sweep of the seven states conducting Democratic presidential primaries on Tuesday, not at all a surprise given that the presumptive Democratic nominee has no active opposition.

Yet the delegate haul is important to Biden's goal of gaining enough delegates to claim the Democratic nomination before the party's summer convention.

Tuesday's results may leave Biden just short of the 1,991 delegates he needs, but primaries next week in Georgia and West Virginia could put him over the top.

Of Tuesday's elections, Pennsylvania's could add the most delegates to Biden's count.

He also won contests in Maryland, Indiana, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Montana and South Dakota.

Also choosing a nominee Tuesday are voters in the District of Columbia.

Those results are pending.

Joe Biden has won the Montana presidential primary as he advances toward the goal of earning enough delegates to claim the Democratic Party nomination before the summer convention.

The primary in Montana was conducted by mail in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Biden has also won Tuesday contests in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Indiana, Rhode Island, New Mexico and South Dakota.

With no active opposition, Biden is already the party's presumed nominee.

But the former vice president's haul of delegates from Tuesday's voting pushes him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to claim the Democratic presidential nomination.

Voters in several states and the District of Columbia have participated in primary elections Tuesday.

They coincide with a time of crisis across the country.

Voters have had to navigate both health concerns over the coronavirus and protests against racism and police brutality.

Democrat Joe Biden has won the New Mexico presidential primary, his latest victory in Tuesday's voting as he marches toward earning enough delegates to claim the party nomination before the summer convention.

New Mexico Gov.

Michelle Lujan Grisham has pledged to help Biden connect with racial- and ethnic-minority voters in the state.

She has also been talked about as a possible Biden running mate.

Biden has also won Tuesday contests in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Indiana, Rhode Island and South Dakota.

With no active opposition, Biden is already the party's presumed nominee.

But the former vice president's haul of delegates from Tuesday's voting pushes him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to claim the Democratic presidential nomination.

Voters in several states and the District of Columbia are participating in primary elections.

They coincide with a time of crisis across the country.

Voters have had to navigate both health concerns over the coronavirus and protests against racism and police brutality.

Democrat Joe Biden has won the South Dakota presidential primary, racking up another victory in Tuesday's voting as he marches toward earning enough delegates to claim the party nomination before the summer convention.

The secretary of state's office sent absentee ballot applications to all registered voters in South Dakota in late April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden has also won primaries in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Indiana.

With no active opposition, Biden is already the party's presumed nominee.

But the former vice president's haul of delegates from Tuesday's voting pushes him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to claim the Democratic presidential nomination.

Voters in several states and the District of Columbia are participating in primary elections.

They coincide with a time of crisis across the country.

Voters have had to navigate both health concerns over the coronavirus and protests against racism and police brutality.

Joe Biden has won Maryland's Democratic presidential primary.

Biden was declared the winner of Tuesday's primary on a night when six other states and the District of Columbia are voting in the presidential nomination contest.

The result has been expected because Biden's rivals have already dropped out of the race.

Voters in Maryland were strongly urged to vote by mail because of concerns about further spread of the coronavirus.

Biden's haul of delegates from his Maryland win and victories in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Indianan push him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to capture the Democratic presidential nomination.

Democrat Joe Biden has won Pennsylvania's presidential primary, which promises the biggest haul of delegates among the seven states choosing their presidential nominees on Tuesday.

Biden has also won the Democratic primaries in Rhode Island and Indiana.

With no active opposition, Biden is already the party's presumed nominee.

But the former vice president's haul of delegates from Tuesday's voting pushes him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to claim the Democratic presidential nomination.

Voters in several states are participating in primary elections.

They coincide with a time of crisis across the country.

Voters have had to navigate both health concerns over the coronavirus and protests against racism and police brutality.

Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump have won Indiana's presidential primary.

Indiana is among the states and the District of Columbia with primaries on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania offers the day's biggest trove of presidential delegates.

The Democratic result in Indiana was expected because Biden's rivals have already dropped out of the race.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Joe Biden US 2020 elections Democratic primaries US Presidential elections
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp