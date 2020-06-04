STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
40 primary students, teachers stabbed in primary school in China

The attackers targeted mainly kindergarten and primary schools besides public transport to vent their anger.

Published: 04th June 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

.BEIJING: About 40 students and staff members of a primary school in China were stabbed by a security guard, official media reported on Thursday.

The incident happened at the school in Guangxi province, state-run China Daily said in a brief report.

Further details about the attack are awaited.

Knife attacks by disgruntled people have been taking place in different parts of China in the past few years.

