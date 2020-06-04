STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Deputy mayor in Maine charged in case of racist Floyd post

Police have not disclosed the nature of Morelli's comments beyond that they were about Floyd. It was unclear on Wednesday if he had hired an attorney.

Published: 04th June 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

In this June 2, 2020, file photo, demonstrators march to protest the death of George Floyd in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

In this June 2, 2020, file photo, demonstrators march to protest the death of George Floyd in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BREWER (MAINE): The deputy mayor of a Maine city has resigned and was charged with filing a false report after he said someone hacked his social media account to make racist statements about the George Floyd killing.

Brewer police said Thomas Morelli was charged in relation to the incident, the Bangor Daily News reported on Wednesday. Morelli issued a statement in which he said he is “ashamed of my comments and behavior” and acknowledged his participation in “Facebook trolling.”

Morelli had told police on Monday that someone had gained access to his Facebook account to post racist comments about Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air. An investigation determined that Morelli made the comments, police said.

Police have not disclosed the nature of Morelli's comments beyond that they were about Floyd. It was unclear on Wednesday if he had hired an attorney.

Brewer police said Morelli was issued a summons and is due in court on July 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
George Floyd killing Thomas Morelli Maine deputy mayor
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp