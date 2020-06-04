STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Twitter refuses to rule out suspending Trump's account

Trump has relied on Twitter to get out his message without submitting himself to questions from reporters.

Published: 04th June 2020 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

In this Tuesday, May 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during an event on protecting seniors with diabetes in the Rose Garden White House in Washington.

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: A top Twitter executive on Thursday refused to rule out suspending Donald Trump's account if the US president continued posting incendiary messages such as those about the George Floyd protests.

Trump has relied on Twitter to get out his message without submitting himself to questions from reporters. His 81.7 million followers have made the @realDonaldTrump account one of Twitter's 10 most popular.

But the US leader has been at war with the social media platform he uses daily since it took the unprecedented decision to fact-check two of his tweets about postal ballots last month.

Twitter followed that up Friday by covering up a message from Trump warning protesters outraged by unarmed black man Floyd's death at police hands that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts".

A message above that tweet warned that it "violated Twitter Rules about glorifying violence". Viewers had to click on the message to see Trump's original posting.

Twitter public policy strategy director Nick Pickles told a UK parliamentary hearing Thursday that the platform had decided to put Trump's tweets to the same review process as it has for all other verified public figures.

"Whenever a tweet by any user is posted and reported to us, we consider it under our rules," Pickles told a virtual hearing of the cross-party digital committee.

"If any user on Twitter continues to break our rules, then we will continue to have discussions about any and all avenues open to us."

Pickles was then asked twice whether that meant Trump's account could be suspended if he continued violating the rules.

"Every Twitter account is subject to the Twitter rules," he said both times.

Twitter's decision to fact-check and hide Trump's posting has put pressure on Facebook and other social media platforms to follow suit.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's refusal to sanction false or inflammatory Trump posts sparked a virtual walkout by hundreds of the company's employees on Monday.

Zuckerberg said in his defence that he mentioned the "inflammatory and harmful" when he fielded a call from Trump last Friday.

Youth-focused Snapchat on Wednesday accused Trump of inciting "racial violence" and warned that it would not promote that type of content.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump Twitter George Floyd
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp