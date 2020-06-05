STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After months of COVID-19 lockdown, Switzerland to lift travel limits on Europen Union, UK

Switzerland is not a member of the EU but is part of Europe's usually passport check-free Schengen travel area.

Switzerland on Monday had said the country was in a state of 'heightened vigilance' because of a surge in Italy. (Photo | AP)

Many countries had banned international travel to reduce the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Switzerland says it plans to lift restrictions on travel from European Union countries and Britain on June 15.

The Swiss government previously had announced that it would completely reopen the country's borders with three of its neighbours -- Austria, Germany and France- in mid-June.

On Friday, a government statement said 'in view of the current epidemiological situation' it can now expand that to all countries in the EU and the European Free Trade Association, as well as Britain.

