George Floyd death outrage: Paris police bans protest due to coronavirus concerns

A protest decrying systemic racism and calling for justice for Floyd and other victims of police brutality was planned to take place outside the US Embassy.

The Paris demonstrators declared 'We are all George Floyd,' but also invoked the name of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old Frenchman of Malian origin who died in police custody in 2016. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Police have banned a planned protest against police violence in Paris on Saturday because of health measures restricting gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

But on Friday, Police Prefect Didier Lallement said such protests 'are not authorised' because virus safety measures 'prohibit any gathering, in the public space, of more than 10 people.'

He issued an order banning the Floyd demonstration and another protest planned for the same day.

Lallement said 'in addition to the disturbances to public order that these rallies can generate...the health risks they could cause remain significant.'

France has had over 29,000 people die in the pandemic.

