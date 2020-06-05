STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan reports record 4,896 new infections taking COVID-19 tally to 89,249

Published: 05th June 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Government officials seal shut a barber shop for not observing the standard operating procedures issued by the Pakistan government to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Government officials seal shut a barber shop for not observing the standard operating procedures issued by the Pakistan government to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus cases rose to 89,249 on Friday after a record 4,896 new infections were detected in the country, while the death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 1,838, according to the health ministry.

The Ministry of National Health Service said that 68 patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,838, whereas another 31,198 people have recovered.

It was the third consecutive day when a record number of cases were reported in Pakistan after the Eid holidays and easing of lockdown restrictions at the end of May.

Sindh province reported 33,536 infections, Punjab 33,144, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 11,890, Balochistan 5,582, Islamabad 3,946, Gilgit-Baltistan 852 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 299.

The authorities have conducted 638,323 tests, including a record 22,812 tests in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, a senior diplomat of the American embassy has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The case surfaced on Tuesday and the US Charge d'affaires has informed the staff of the development through an email, The Express Tribune reported on Friday.

In a statement, the embassy's spokesman said the diplomat's name will not be disclosed.

The US State Department is responsible to protect its citizens, wherever they are, the spokesman said.

In coordination with the Pakistani authorities, the consulate is working to enforce the coronavirus protocol in order to stem its spread, the spokesman said, adding that isolation wards, contact tracing and quarantine facilities are part of such protocols.

Despite the spike in number of COVID-19 cases, both houses of parliament are scheduled to meet separately on Friday.

The Senate session started this morning while the National Assembly will be held in the afternoon, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at a meeting at the parliament house in Islamabad reviewed arrangements made for the two sessions.

Fumigation was also carried out in the parliament house for the safety of the lawmakers and staff.

Earlier, the Opposition rejected the idea of virtual meetings and insisted that the sessions be held in person, noting that it was an important session of parliament because the budget is expected to be presented in the National Assembly in the next week.

The novel coronavirus which first originated from China's Wuhan city in December last year has claimed 391,249 lives and has infected over 6 million people globally, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

