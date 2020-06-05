STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Venice flooded by unusual high tide, third highest for June

The highest June high tide was registered in 2002, when the water mark hit 121 centimeters, followed by 117 centimeters in June of 2016.

Venice, floods

Venice has been submerged by a near-record high tide that is rare for this time of year. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ROME: A quarter of Venice has been submerged by a near-record high tide for June, a time of year when such flooding is rare.

The water level in Italy's lagoon city reached 116 centimeters (3 feet, 9.7 inches) late Thursday, the third-highest mark for June.

That level indicates that around a quarter of Venice has been flooded.

Venice's sea monitoring agency blamed the unusually high late spring tide on a storm in the Atlantic that brought heavy winds and rain to northern Italy.

Another unseasonably high tide is expected Friday night.

Venice authorities on Friday didn't put out pedestrian bridges, which are usually only used in the peak 'acqua alta' season from September to April.

Venice and the rest of Italy are still closed to cruise ships but Italy relaxed travel restrictions for Italians and most Europeans on Wednesday.

