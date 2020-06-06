STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

George Floyd murder: Justin Trudeau attends anti-racism rally, takes a knee

Trudeau arrived on Parliament Hill in Ottawa with security guards, wearing a black cloth mask.

Published: 06th June 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kneels as he takes part in an anti-racism protest on Parliament Hill during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended an anti-racism protest Friday and took a public knee in solidarity with demonstrators.

Trudeau arrived on Parliament Hill in Ottawa with security guards, wearing a black cloth mask.

After a few protesters asked him to kneel, he did.

They thanked him afterwards.

He nodded as demonstrations chanted "Black lives matter."

Trudeau said earlier this week that Canadians are watching what is unfolding in the United States with "horror and consternation" and he paused for 21 seconds when asked about US President Donald Trump and the use of tear gas against protesters to clear the way for a photo opportunity.

The Ottawa protest was one of multiple events in Canada on Friday, following days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality in numerous American cities.

The protests began after George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, died after a white officer jammed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes as other officers watched.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders and other uniformed officers met with a group of protesters, then removed his hat, and took a knee near police headquarters.

"We see you and we are listening," Saunders, who is black, tweeted after the meeting.

"We have to all stay in this together to make change."

Trudeau acknowledged last year during the federal election that he let down his supporters "and all Canadians of color" by appearing years ago in the brown face and blackface.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
George Floyd murder Justin Trudeau
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp