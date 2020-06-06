STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indonesian army helicopter crashes, killing three of nine passengers: Reports

There was no immediate confirmation from the army on the incident.

Published: 06th June 2020 06:17 PM

By Associated Press

JAKARTA: An Indonesian army helicopter crashed in Central Java province on Saturday, killing three of the nine passengers on board, a TV report said.

There were nine passengers aboard the helicopter, Kompas TV reported.

Six passengers were injured and evacuated to two hospitals in Kendal district, where the crash occurred, the report said.

"The helicopter was flying very low and getting lower until it crashed with a very loud sound," said Eka, a witness quoted by Kompas TV.

"Two passengers escaped before it crashed and after that there were three or four explosions."

