STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Japan advocate for daughter abducted to North Korea, dies

Megumi disappeared in 1977 on her way home from her a junior high school in Niigata on Japan's northern coast when she was 13.

Published: 06th June 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

In this March 24, 2014, file photo, Shigeru Yokota, the father of Megumi Yokota who was abducted by North Korea in 1977, speaks as his wife Sakie listens during a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo.

In this March 24, 2014, file photo, Shigeru Yokota, the father of Megumi Yokota who was abducted by North Korea in 1977, speaks as his wife Sakie listens during a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Shigeru Yokota, a Japanese campaigner for the return of his daughter and more than a dozen others who were abducted to North Korea in the 1970s, has died.

He was 87. His family said Yokota died of natural causes in a hospital in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, on Friday, before he was able to meet his daughter again.

"My husband and I did our best together, but he passed before seeing Megumi again. Now I'm at a loss," his wife Sakie, 84, said in a statement.

Megumi disappeared in 1977 on her way home from her a junior high school in Niigata on Japan's northern coast when she was 13.

It was the day after she gave her father a comb as a birthday gift, a memento he always carried with him.

A former Central Bank official, Yokota, and his wife kept looking for Megumi and found out 20 years later that she had been abducted to North Korea by its agents.

In 1997, Yokota founded a group with other abduction victims' families and headed it for a decade.

The smiling and soft-spoken Yokota became the face of the campaign that eventually gained government backing.

The Yokotas had traveled around Japan carrying their daughter's photos.

An image of an innocent-looking teenager in a school uniform became a rallying cry for their cause.

After years of denial, North Korea in 2002 acknowledged abducting 13 Japanese.

Japan maintains that the North abducted at least 17 people to train agents in Japanese language and culture to spy on rival South Korea.

Five of the abductees were allowed to return home for a visit later that year and have since stayed.

North Korea says eight others, including Megumi, had died and denies that the other four entered its territory.

Their families and the Japanese government disagree.

North Korea sent samples of what it said were Megumi's ashes but DNA examination by the Japanese government showed they were not hers and were mixed with non-human remains.

In 2014, the Yokotas traveled to Mongolia to meet a daughter Megumi gave birth to in North Korea, but Megumi was not there.

Japan and North Korea have no diplomatic ties, and efforts to resolve the abductions have since largely stalled.

Many elderly relatives say they're running out of time to see their loved ones.

Yokota stepped down as the group's leader in 2007 due to declining health, though he continued to make public appearances though did not speak in public for the last four years.

"I'm filled with regret and sadness that we haven't been able to bring (Megumi) back," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters Friday.

He renewed his pledge to bring the abductees home.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Japan Shigeru Yokota Megumi Megumi disappearance
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp