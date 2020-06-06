STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan court issues notice to PM Imran Khan in Shahbaz Sharif's defamation case

Prime Minister Khan in April 2017 alleged that Shahbaz offered him USD 61 million through a 'common friend' to withdraw the Panama Papers case in the SC against Nawaz Sharif and his brother.

Published: 06th June 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani court has issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan in a defamation case filed by PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif seeking early hearing of his suit against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, pending for three years.

Prime Minister Khan in April 2017 alleged that Shahbaz offered him USD 61 million through a "common friend" to withdraw the Panama Papers case in the Supreme Court against 70-year-old former prime minister and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif, who is currently in London for treatment, is the supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He was disqualified as prime minister in 2017 by the Supreme Court in 2017 in the Panama Papers case.

Three corruption cases - Avenfield properties, Flagship investment and Al-Azizia steel mills - were registered against the Sharif family by the anti-graft body in 2017 following a judgment by the Supreme Court that disqualified him.

However, Khan did not name the person who offered him USD 61 million on behalf of the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz.

Lahore's Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday took up Shahbaz's application for early hearing on June 10 in which he pleaded that (Prime Minister) Khan failed to file a written reply for the last three years causing no substantial proceedings in the case.

"In total 60 hearings in this case, Khan's lawyer sought adjournment on 33 occasions.

"In the last hearing, the court was told that lead counsel advisor to Khan, Babar Awan could not travel from Islamabad to Lahore due to COVID-19 and the court adjourned hearing for June 22," a counsel for Shahbaz told the court.

Under the law, he said Awan cannot appear before the court to defend PM Khan since he has become his advisor.

In his petition, Shahbaz requested the court to issue a decree for recovery of USD 61 million as compensation for the publication of defamatory content in his favour for causing great damage to his reputation in the public.

After hearing the arguments, Additional District & Sessions Judge Sohail Anjum issued notice to Prime Minister Khan for June 10 to submit a written reply.

Talking to the media after the court issued notice to Prime Minister Khan, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Auranzeb said: "Imran will no longer qualify on Article 62, 63 of the Constitution if he fails to submit a response in the Rs10bn defamation case. I challenge Imran Khan to answer in court over his allegation of Rs10bn hush money offered by Shehbaz Sharif to him."

She said if on Jun 10 Imran fails to submit an answer in the court he will be "officially stamped" as a "liar" and will no longer be morally eligible to hold the office of a member of the National Assembly and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

"Does a liar, incompetent and unqualified person deserve to be the leader of the Pakistani nation," she asked.

Auranzeb further said Imran has been an absconder in this case for the past three years, and has delayed proceedings 33 times.

"Similarly, for the last six years he had been an absconder from the foreign funding case and for the past two years over the 23 secret accounts case," she lamented.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Imran Khan Shahbaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif defamation case
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp