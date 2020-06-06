STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paris police ban George Floyd protest over coronavirus fear

Police cited a risk of spreading COVID-19 and fears of public unrest.

George Floyd, Black Lives Matter, protests, paris

The Paris demonstrators declared 'We are all George Floyd,' but also invoked the name of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old Frenchman of Malian origin who died in police custody in 2016. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Police have banned a third protest in Paris that had been planned for Saturday to condemn alleged police abuses in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Police cited a risk of spreading COVID-19 and fears of public unrest.

The police decree noted that social distancing regulations ban gatherings of more than 10 people.

Online posts called for people to gather Saturday afternoon in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

Paris police had previously also banned two other planned gatherings Saturday outside the US Embassy.

