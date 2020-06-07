STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China reports 11 new coronavirus cases; includes five asymptomatic patients

Asymptomatic cases, also known as silent spreaders, are the patients who have tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat.

coronavirus, masks

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China has reported 11 new coronavirus cases, including five asymptomatic patients, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 83,036, according to the health authority.

The National Health Commission (NHC) on Saturday said that no deaths related to the disease were reported.

Six new confirmed cases and five asymptomatic cases were reported, it said.

The NHC said that 236 asymptomatic cases, including 154 in Wuhan, were under medical observation.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

However, they pose a risk of spreading the contagion to others.

As of Saturday, the overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland reached 83,036, including 70 who are being treated.

As many as 78,332 people have been discharged after recovery.

Altogether 4,634 people died of the disease in the country, the NHC added.

