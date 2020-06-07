INS Jalashwa brings back nearly 700 stranded Indians from Male
With this voyage, INS Jalashwa alone has so far repatriated around 2,700 Indians from the Maldives and Sri Lanka under Operation 'Samudra Setu'.
Published: 07th June 2020 02:21 PM | Last Updated: 07th June 2020 02:21 PM
TUTICORIN: Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa on Sunday safely docked at the harbour in Tuticorin on Tuesday bringing back 700 stranded Indian nationals from Male.
On June 1, the vessel repatriated approximately 700 Indians from Colombo in Sri Lanka to Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. This is the third trip to the Maldives by INS Jalashwa.
The rescue mission is a part of Operation 'Samudra Setu' under the Vande Bharat Mission, which has so far facilitated the evacuation of nearly 2,700 people from Male twice on May 8 and May 16.
#INSJalashwa at Tuticorin harbour carrying 700 Indian nationals from Maldives.— PIB in Tamil Nadu
In #OperationSamudraSetu INSJalashwa has repatriated approx 2700 Indians from Maldives and Sri Lanka.@PIB_India @indiannavy @HCIMaldives @Def_PRO_Chennai @vocporttrust @airnews_Chennai pic.twitter.com/gfUo8MiLdc