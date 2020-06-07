INS Jalashwa brings back nearly 700 stranded Indians from Male

By ANI

TUTICORIN: Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa on Sunday safely docked at the harbour in Tuticorin on Tuesday bringing back 700 stranded Indian nationals from Male.

With this voyage, INS Jalashwa alone has so far repatriated around 2,700 Indians from the Maldives and Sri Lanka under Operation 'Samudra Setu'.

On June 1, the vessel repatriated approximately 700 Indians from Colombo in Sri Lanka to Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. This is the third trip to the Maldives by INS Jalashwa.

The rescue mission is a part of Operation 'Samudra Setu' under the Vande Bharat Mission, which has so far facilitated the evacuation of nearly 2,700 people from Male twice on May 8 and May 16.