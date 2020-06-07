STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal reports 213 new coronavirus cases, COVID-19 tally rises to 3,448

The surge in coronavirus cases has prompted the government to seal the Kathmandu Valley, imposing complete restriction on people entering the capital city.

Published: 07th June 2020 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

A Nepalese man carries his child as they return from a market during lockdown in Kathmandu.

Nepal has extended the suspension on all domestic and international flights till June 14. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported 213 new coronavirus cases, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 3,448, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Among the new infections, 209 are men while four are women, the Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement.

On Sunday, 102 corona patients, including two women, have been discharged from hospitals after their full recovery, it said.

This is the highest number of recovery from coronavirus in Nepal in a single day, it said, adding that so far 467 people have recovered from the virus.

ALSO READ | Will take minimum one year to be widely available: Singapore PM Lee on coronavirus vaccine

Thirteen people have died of coronavirus in the country.

Out of 77 districts, coronavirus has spread to 71 districts in the country.

Province No.2 situated in southern Nepal bordering India has highest number of 1,161 coronavirus cases, followed by province No.5 situated in South-West Nepal with 1,081 cases.

Province No.6 has 633 cases, provinces 4 and 7 each has 111 cases and Bagmati province or province No.3 which also consists of the Kathmandu Valley has 92 cases.

So far, the health authorities have conducted PCR tests on 96,205 people to detect the infection.

The surge in coronavirus cases has prompted the government to seal the Kathmandu Valley, imposing complete restriction on people entering the capital city.

Nepal has extended the suspension on all domestic and international flights till June 14.

