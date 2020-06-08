STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
61-year-old Indian doctor on frontline dies of coronavirus in UAE

Published: 08th June 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

In this Thursday, April 16, 2020 photo, a paramedic speaks to a man at a labor camp in the Al Quoz neighborhood of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: A 61-year-old Indian doctor, who was at the forefront in treating and attending to COVID-19 patients at a hospital in the UAE, has died of coronavirus, his hospital said on Sunday.

Dr Sudhir Rambhau Washimkar, who hailed from Nagpur, Maharashtra, died at Al Ain Hospital on Saturday, Gulf News reported, citing a statement issued by the hospital.

He was employed at the Burjeel Royal Hospital in Al Ain, part of the VPS Healthcare network.

"Dr Washimkar was a frontline warrior and was at the forefront in treating and attending to COVID-19 patients at Burjeel Royal hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19 on May 9. Two days later, on May 11, he was transferred to Al Ain Hospital," the hospital said.

He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Al Ain Hospital when he breathed his last on Saturday, June 6, the statement said.

His funeral was held on Sunday morning.

"It is with great pain and grief that VPS Healthcare mourns the untimely and shocking demise of Dr Sudhir Rambhau Washimkar, internal medicine specialist at Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain," it said.

"A very jovial person, he had an affable personality and was very diligent and sincere at work. He was very passionate about serving his patients and had upheld the integrity and value of his profession until the end," it added.

Dr. Arun Menon, regional director for VPS in Al Ain, said the doctor's demise is a great loss for the institution.

"Dr. Washimkar became a member of VPS family in 2018 when he joined Burjeel as an internal medicine specialist. A very experienced and skillful doctor, he always had a smile on his face," Dr Menon said.

The doctor is survived by his wife and two sons - both studying medicine.

The UAE has so far lost 276 people to the coronavirus.

