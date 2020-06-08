STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Amid US protests, Virginia officer charged in use of stun gun on black man

Fairfax County police Officer Tyler Timberlake arrived on scene and fired his stun gun at the man after other officers had spent several minutes trying to persuade him to get into an ambulance.

Published: 08th June 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

To the chants of 'hands up,' protesters march along Boone Avenue in support of Black Lives Matter in downtown Spokane, Wash., Sunday, June 7, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

FAIRFAX: A white Virginia police officer was charged with assault and battery in connection with the use of a stun gun on a black man, authorities announced.

Fairfax County police Officer Tyler Timberlake arrived on scene and fired his stun gun at the man after other officers had spent several minutes trying to persuade him to get into an ambulance to go to a detox center on Friday, according to body camera video shown at a news conference late Saturday.

Timberlake is seen striking the man with a stun gun and then getting on top of him, along with the officer wearing the body camera.

Once Timberlake is on top of the man, he presses the stun gun into the back of his neck and fires again.

"Together as a community, through our transparency, we will heal as a community," Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said.

"This is behavior we shall not tolerate."

Roessler said someone had called police about a man walking down a street shouting that he needed oxygen. On the video, the man shot with the stun gun repeatedly says "Your body needs oxygen" and talking in gibberish.

The officer who responded before Timberlake had tried to deescalate the situation, the police chief said, adding that it's unclear why Timberlake used his stun gun.

The man was treated at a hospital and subsequently released, Roessler said.

Fairfax County Police are in the midst of a program to outfit their officers with body-worn cameras to improve transparency and community relations.

Roessler said at the news conference late Saturday night that Timberlake deployed force in violation of the department's use of force policies and ignored "the sanctity of human life."

"Our nation is righteously angry at the law enforcement profession, as am I," Roessler said, in a reference to protests against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.

Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano, who was elected last year on a criminal justice reform agenda, also seemingly referenced the protests in a statement announcing the three counts of assault and battery, which could yield a 36-month sentence for Timberlake if convicted, news outlets reported.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he had a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

"I can assure you that I am personally following this case closely to ensure a thorough prosecution and outcome, especially during these trying times," Descano said.

Also Sunday, police in neighboring Falls Church said they are seeking information about a confrontation between two white officers and an African American man who was pepper-sprayed after police say they received calls from two women who say they felt threatened by him.

The confrontation, which did not lead to an arrest, occurred near the site of a Black Lives Matter rally Sunday afternoon in the city.

A video posted on social media shows two officers grabbing the man as he attempts to get in a car.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
George Floyd Murder George Floyd Death Black Lives Matter
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp