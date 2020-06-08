STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At least two people killed in Karachi residential building collapse

On Sunday morning, another major crack had appeared in the building due to which several more people had evacuated their apartments.

By IANS

KARACHI: At least two people were killed and eight others injured after a multi-storey residential building in Karachi collapsed, officials said on Monday, adding that rescue operations were underway.

The incident took place Lyari's Liaquat Colony on Sunday night.

Speaking to Dawn news, an Edhi Foundation official said that rescue workers had pulled two bodies from the rubble; one of a woman and the other of a child.

"We were told that the building was more or less empty. Residents told us that very few people were present (when it collapsed)," the official said, adding that approximately 10 people were buried underneath the rubble.

City SSP Muqaddas Haider told Dawn news that residents had been given notices due to the dilapidated state of the building, because of which many families had vacated their apartments.

On Sunday morning, another major crack had appeared in the building due to which several more people had evacuated their apartments, he said.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the Karachi Commissioner to begin rescue operations, according to a statement by his spokesperson.

According to Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) spokesperson Ali Mehdi Kazmi, the collapsed building had been declared dangerous.

"The residential building was in a dilapidated state and was old. Notices were issued six months ago to vacate the building and around two months ago it was also recommended that the electricity and gas supply be cut."

In March, 27 people were killed after a building collapsed in Karachi's Gulbahar area.

The residential building had fallen on two adjacent structures, bringing them to the ground as well.

