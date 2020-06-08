STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan approves USD 7.2 billion railway line upgradation project under CPEC

The approval by the key government body has set the stage for the final negotiations with China for financing the project and talks with IMF to address its concern over a big loan from Beijing.

Published: 08th June 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan China, china Pakistan, CPEC

For representational purposes ( Photo | Pakistan Press Information Dept)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has approved the strategic USD 7.2 billion railway line upgradation project between Peshawar and Karachi under the CPEC, paving the way for the final negotiations with China for the finance, a media report said on Sunday.

The approval of the project to upgrade the 1,872 km-long railway track from Peshawar to Karachi is a big milestone for the second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa, chairman of the CPEC Authority.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Saturday approved the Pakistan Railways' Mainline-I (ML-1) Project, The Express Tribune reported.

The approval by the key government body has set the stage for the final negotiations with China for financing the project and talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to address its concern over a big loan from Beijing.

Pakistan will also have to seek relaxations from the IMF, as under the existing deal with the global financial body, it does not have space to provide sovereign guarantees to the tune of Rs 1.2 trillion (USD 7.2 billion), the report said.

It was for the fourth time that the project came before the CDWP for approval.

The CDWP considered the project for the first time in 2016.

After the approval, the project would go to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council for further approval, the Ministry of Planning said.

It would be finally approved by the Cabinet but the initial approval of the CDWP is considered as a key for any big project.

Once completed, the speed of passenger trains will increase from 65/110 km/h to 160 km/h on the track.

The speed of the freight trains will also increase to 120km/h from 80 kilometer per hour.

The package-1 of the ML-I will be completed between January 2021 to December 2024 and will cover the construction of 527 km-long track between Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Package 2 will be completed from January 2022 to December 2026 and will upgrade 521 km-long track from Lahore to Hyderabad while package 3 will upgrade the 740 km-track of Rawalpindi-Peshawar and Hyderabad-Multan.

Pakistan gives high priority to the ML-1 project due to its strategic importance and the CDWP's clearance will also pave the way for its inauguration by Chinese President Xi Jinping's expected visit to the country this year, the report said.

Earlier, the Pakistan Railways proposed the construction of the project at a cost of USD 9.2 billion.

However, the transport and communication wing of the planning ministry reduced the cost by USD 2 billion, the report said.

However, the World Bank linked the success of the project to bringing governance reforms in the railways and warned that the project's debt servicing was not sustainable, the paper added.

The multi-billion dollar CPEC is a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects linking China's resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan's strategic Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea.

The project was launched in 2015 when Chinese President Xi visited Pakistan and it now envisages investment of over USD 60 billion in different projects of development in Pakistan.

India has objected to the CPEC as it is being laid through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CPEC Pakistan Pakistan railway Pakistan China relations
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp