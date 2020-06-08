STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UN releases USD 40 milliion to fight Ebola outbreak in Congo

The announcement comes as DRC Health Minister Eteni Longondo said on June 1 that a new Ebola outbreak had been reported in the city of Mbandaka in the country's northwest.

Published: 08th June 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Ebola

Health workers treating an Ebola victim. ( File Photo | AP)

By UNI

UNITED NATIONS: UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock released a total of $40 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to support the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the fight against Ebola outbreak.

"UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock today released US$40 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help tackle health emergencies in the Democratic Republic of the Congo," the press service of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement.

The announcement comes as DRC Health Minister Eteni Longondo said on June 1 that a new Ebola outbreak had been reported in the city of Mbandaka in the country's northwest.

In April, the country was expected to declare the end of the Ebola epidemic.

However, more than 50 days after the region's last Ebola patient recovered on March 27, a new case was reported in the eastern region of Kivu.

The epidemic began in summer 2018 and has claimed over 2,200 lives.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ebola Ebola outbreak Congo
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp