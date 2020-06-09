STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

OCI cardholders from US face 'harassment' on arrival at Mumbai airport: Family members

The stranded OCI cardholders at the Mumbai airport alleged that during the seven hours at the airport, they were not allowed to take any water or food.

Published: 09th June 2020 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai Airport, Air India

An Air India flight takes off at the Mumbai airport (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The family members of five Indian-American couples having Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) Card have alleged that they were subjected to "harassment" by immigration authorities on their arrival at the Mumbai airport from the US.

The five couples arrived at the Mumbai airport on Monday as part of India's Vande Bharat Mission, the biggest exercise carried out by the Indian government to repatriate stranded citizens from overseas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Certain categories of those having Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cards are allowed to travel to India during the travel restrictions owing to the pandemic.

The OCI card is issued to people of Indian-origin, allowing them visa-free travel in most of the cases.

Immediate family members of these OCI cardholders, on the conditions of anonymity, alleged that they were subject to “harassment” by immigration authorities at the Mumbai airport for seven hours after they landed from New York.

“An official told them they are probably not going to be allowed into the country and that the (Indian) consulate in the US has no authority,” alleged a family member of one of these OCI cardholders.

“Why are they doing this? After a gruelling flight and being separated from home for so long. Not to mention the additional risk of staying at the airport for longer than necessary,” the family member said.

The stranded OCI cardholders at the Mumbai airport alleged that during the seven hours at the airport, they were not allowed to take any water or food.

In the first phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, the Indian Government had allowed repatriation of only Indian citizens.

It is only recently that the government made necessary changes in the rules to allow certain categories of OCI cardholders. Passengers of the Vande Bharat Mission are cleared by the Indian Embassy and its Consulates here only after proper screening of their documents and travel documents.

“It's shocking that OCI cardholders are being treated like this by Indian officials,” said New York-based social activist Prem Bhandari, who is also chairman of the Jaipur Foot USA.

After speaking to the family members of these OCI cardholders in the US, Bhandari said he has taken up the matter with officials in Mumbai and New Delhi, including the Civil Aviation Secretary, who has assured him to do the needful.

However, the query sent to Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola on the matter remained unanswered.

“They (OCI cardholders) were told that they do not meet the criteria to travel to India,” he said.

Bhandari, who has been taking up the case of OCI cardholders and issues related to Indian diaspora for years now rued that some of the key decisions being taken by the Indian government during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have come as a big disappointment to the large diaspora community across the world.

“These decisions give them the feeling the government no longer considers them as part of mother India. This is the promise that has been given to us by successive prime ministers from late Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

He also urged the Indian government to allow Indian nationals stranded in the US to travel to India with their non-Indian children.

“It's not their fault that their kids were born in the US while they were either studying or working in the US,” he said.

Unlike many countries, the US gives citizenship by birth.

“Many of the Indian couples have three to six-month-old babies. Many of them have lost their jobs. But they are denied to travel back home along with their minor kids,” Bhandari said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Overseas Citizens of India OCI cardholders Indian American families Indian diaspora Mumbai airport Immigration Vande Bharat Mission COVID-19 coronavirus
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp