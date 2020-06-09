STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths in one day, toll crosses 2,000; cases surge past 108,000

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 105 deaths were reported on Monday as the total number of fatalities reached 2,172 in the country.

Boys wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, look out the window of a train at a railway station, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Boys wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, look out the window of a train at a railway station, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan for the first time has recorded more than 100 deaths in a single day due to the deadly coronavirus which has infected over 108,000 people in the country, health officials said on Tuesday.

It also showed that at least 35,018 patients have fully recovered from the coronavirus.

Another 4,646 new patents were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of patients to 108,317.

Punjab has registered 40,819 cases, Sind 39,555, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 14,006, Balochistan 6,788, Islamabad 5,785, Gilgit-Baltistan 952 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 412.

The authorities conducted a record 24,620 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total tests done so far to 730,453 across the country.

As the number soared, the worst fear may come true about the capacity of hospitals across the country to accommodate the patients.

Though, the government still claimed that there was enough space available.

But the resources would be spread thin in the coming days as peak time would come by the end of July or beginning of August.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb was tested positive a day after she confirmed that former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was tested positive.

Marriyum's mother and PML-N lawmaker Tahira Aurangzeb was also tested positive.

Both mother and daughter have quarantined themselves.

