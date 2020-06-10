STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A day before Budget, Bangladesh politicians seek to redefine role

Many politicians of Bangladesh are trying to adjust to the evolving situation. They say they are connected with the people. Others who are writing books and columns.

Published: 10th June 2020 07:37 PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (File photo| AFP)

By IANS

DHAKA: As the Bangladesh ruling Awami League headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prepares to present Bangladesh's Budget on Thursday, the politicians in the country struggling to remain afloat post-May 30 lockdown following coronavirus pandemic seem to be devising newer ways to remain relevant, maybe, as strident as ever.

All gatherings and open political activities across the country have come to a halt for the last over two months beginning March 26, due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The government on June 1 decided to divide areas under red, yellow, and green zones and put them under lockdown in order to prevent the virus spread. Around 72,000 people are affected by the pandemic as the death toll has risen to more than 975.

Chairperson of opposition in Parliament Golam Muhammad Quader of Jatiya Party recently wrote to the Prime Minister suggesting that if the government invited them, the parties are "prepared to work for the sake of humanity to fight Covid-19."

"The entire world is fighting the pandemic; politics is not in function the way it used to. Almost all regular activities are postponed in view of the lockdown. Our party's organizational works are hampered. We are trying to adopt a new system to scale up our organizational work," Quader told IANS.

On April 30 last year after months of bitter political fight, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) joined the 11th Parliament. It saw the return of Khaleda Zia's party to parliament after five years. The party had no representation in the 10th parliament after its boycott in the 2014 general election over its demand for a non-partisan, stop-gap government.

The BNP is now no more in a position to represent the opposition as it has only 5 members in Parliament. So, Jatiya Party's G.M. Quader is the leader of the Opposition.

There was a lot of speculation over BNP's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's meeting with the party chairperson Khaleda Zia last month, one-and-a-half months after her release from prison.

Alamgir has alleged that BNP leaders and workers are being randomly arrested over fabricated cases across the country.

Ruling Awami League's General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday dismissed BNP's allegations, urging its leaders not to harm the country's interests. He said despite some limitations, the Sheikh Hasina government is working relentlessly to overcome the present challenges.

To the charge that BNP activists were being harassed, the AL leader said: "Give us an accurate list of arrests and cases," charging Alamgir with being power-hungry.

"Now is not the time for political activities. It is time to make people aware and support them for the sake of humanity," said Tofayel Ahmed, former Minister of Commerce and one of the senior leaders of the ruling Awami League.

As the national Budget will be placed in parliament amid coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, the BNP has urged the government to focus on protecting people's lives and livelihoods rather than on economic growth.

Many senior politicians of Bangladesh are trying to adjust with the evolving situation. They say they are connected with the people. There are others who are writing books and columns on corona crisis and other issues.

