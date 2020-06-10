STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China reports 24 new coronavirus cases; Beijing discharges last virus patient

Three imported cases were reported on Monday, including two in Guangdong province and one in Sichuan province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Published: 10th June 2020 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

China is producing more than 116 million masks per day, according to official figures. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China reported 24 new coronavirus cases, including 21 asymptomatic infections, while Beijing city discharged its last locally transmitted COVID-19 patient after treatment, health officials said on Tuesday.

Three imported cases were reported on Monday, including two in Guangdong province and one in Sichuan province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also on Monday, 21 new asymptomatic cases, including two from overseas, were reported on the mainland.

One case, imported from abroad, was re-categorized as a confirmed case. A total of 47 asymptomatic cases, including two from overseas, were discharged from medical observation.

The NHC said 174 asymptomatic cases, including 84 in Wuhan, were still under quarantine.

Asymptomatic cases also known as silent spreaders, pose a problem as the patients are tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat.

However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

As of Monday, the overall confirmed cases in China had reached 83,043, including 58 patients who were still being treated, with no one in severe condition.

Altogether 78,351 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, it said.

Meanwhile, Beijing cleared all its domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases as the last patient was cured and discharged from hospital on Monday, local authorities said on Tuesday.

No new confirmed cases, suspected cases and asymptomatic cases were reported in the Chinese capital on Monday, according to Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

As of Monday, Beijing had reported a total of 420 domestically transmitted cases, including nine deaths. A total of 174 imported cases were reported in Beijing with one still being treated in hospital by Monday.

Beijing saw no new domestically transmitted cases for 54 consecutive days, the commission said. Currently, Beijing is not allowing any international flights carrying overseas Chinese to land.

All flights are diverted to various cities where the passengers are tested and kept for 14-day quarantine after which they would be permitted to travel to Beijing if they are tested negative.

China is also airlifting hundreds of its nationals from India.

The capital lowered its emergency response to the novel coronavirus epidemic from the second level to the third level starting Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CHina coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp