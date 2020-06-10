CrossFit CEO resigns after outrage over insensitive George Floyd tweet

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The CEO of CrossFit is stepping down after his tweet about George Floyd sparked a social media backlash and led to affiliated gyms and Reebok cutting ties with the exercise brand.

Greg Glassman said in a statement posted on CrossFit Inc.'s website late Tuesday that he decided to retire.

Glassman had apologized earlier for tweets that sparked online outrage by connecting Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police, and the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he had made a mistake and should have been more sensitive, but denied being racist.

On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members," he said.

READ| George Floyd death: Adidas pledges to hire more black and Latino workers

I cannot let my behavior stand in the way of HQ's or affiliates' missions." Glassman had angered many with his glib response to a tweet by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a health research group, which said, Racism is a public health issue".

It's FLOYD-19," he replied on Saturday, and in a second tweet criticized the group's failed quarantine model and accused it of attempting to model a solution to racism".

Some 1,250 gyms have now severed links with CrossFit, according to industry blog Morning Chalk Up.

Floyd died while handcuffed after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

His death set off protests around the U.S.and the globe.