STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Many more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

Many analysts expect hiring to slow with much of the economy still shut down and consumers still wary of traveling, shopping, eating out or attending large events.

Published: 11th June 2020 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

US employment rate

A man walks past Marco's Pizza, which is now hiring, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Euclid, Ohio. U.S. unemployment dropped unexpectedly in May to 13.3% as reopened businesses began recalling millions of workers faster than economists had predicted, triggering a rally Friday on Wall Street. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The U.S. government is set to issue its latest report Thursday on the layoffs that have left millions unemployed but that have markedly slowed as many businesses have partially reopened and rehired some laid-off workers.

The pace of job cuts has declined in the nearly three months since the coronavirus struck hard, forcing business closures and sending the economy into recession. The dwindling pace of jobless claims suggests that the devastation in the job market has bottomed out. Still, by historical standards the number of weekly applications remains high.

On Friday, the government surprisingly reported that the economy gained 2.5 million jobs in May and that the unemployment rate unexpectedly declined from 14.7% to a still-high 13.3%. Reopened businesses appeared to have recalled some laid-off workers faster than predicted.

But many analysts expect hiring to slow with much of the economy still shut down and consumers still wary of traveling, shopping, eating out or attending large events.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US employment Coronavirus US unemployment US lay offs
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp