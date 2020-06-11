STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One dead in knife attack at Slovak school; attacker also dead

The Slovak rescue service said three adults and two students were treated in a hospital in Martin but didn’t immediately reveal more details.

Published: 11th June 2020 05:24 PM

Slovakia school attack

Police officers attend an incident at the primary and secondary school in Vrutky (Zilina region), Slovakia, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Police say a man with a knife attacked a school in Slovakia on Thursday, killing one person before he was killed by police. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PRAGUE: A man with a knife attacked a school in Slovakia on Thursday, killing one person and wounding at least five before he was killed by police, authorities said.

The attack took place at the United School in the town of Vrutky in northwestern Slovakia on Thursday morning. The establishment operates for children from elementary age up to high school. The victim was the deputy director of the high school, authorities said.

The attacker was identified as a 22-year-old man from the nearby town of Martin.

The Slovak rescue service said three adults and two students were treated in a hospital in Martin but didn’t immediately reveal more details.

