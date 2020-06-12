Deaths from COVID-19 in Brazil rises by 1,239, toll now 40,919: Health Ministy

By ANI

BRASILIA: The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 1,239 to 40,919 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Thursday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 30,412 to 808,828.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 32,913 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,274 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 2 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, about 7.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 420,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.