STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

German Cabinet clears way for temporary sales tax cut

The Cabinet also approved plans for a one-time 300-euro per child bonus for families.

Published: 12th June 2020 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Germany’s Cabinet has approved a temporary cut in value-added tax starting next month in a bid to boost consumer demand in Europe’s biggest economy, a centerpiece of the country’s 130 billion-euro ($148 billion) stimulus package. The finance minister made clear Friday that he doesn't foresee a second stimulus program.

The main value-added tax rate will be cut to 16% from 19% for six months starting July 1, and the reduced rate applied to groceries and some other everyday items to 5% from 7%. Parliament is expected to give the final go-ahead on June 29.

The temporary tax cut was a key and unexpected element of the stimulus package thrashed out in early June by the parties in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition. While generally welcomed, it has generated some fears among businesses that they face a difficult rush to prepare for new prices — and calls for the measure to be extended beyond the end of the year.

“It is coming quickly, and that is exactly the right thing,” Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said after Friday's Cabinet meeting. “If we had a long lead-up time, maybe some of those who are speaking out now would say what a difficult situation it was — because in reality, everyone would then wait for the day the value-added tax cut finally came.”

Scholz added that “it makes no sense to organize such a measure indefinitely, or for a very long time.” The Economy Ministry said vendors will be able to pass on the lower tax rate at checkouts without having to relabel all their goods.

The Cabinet also approved plans for a one-time 300-euro per child bonus for families. Other planned measures include help for debt-laden municipalities and increased financial incentives for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Germany went into a recession in the first quarter that it is expected to deepen in the current quarter. However, the government appears confident that its stimulus package will help turn things around in the year's second half.

“I, and I will say we, don't believe in debates about a further stimulus program,” Scholz said. “This is the stimulus program ... we considered very carefully what we are doing."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Germany Germany Cabinet sales tax cut Europe
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp