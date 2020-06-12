STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Italy prosecutors to quiz PM Giuseppe Conte on COVID-19 crisis

Fifty legal complaints were filed on Thursday at the Bergamo prosecutor's office by a citizens' group called 'Noi Denunceremo' (We Will Report).

Published: 12th June 2020 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

From left, Laura Capella, Nicoletta Bosica, Stefano Fusco and Arianna Dalba holds pictures of their relatives, victims of COVID-19, as they stand in front of Bergamo's court, Italy, Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

From left, Laura Capella, Nicoletta Bosica, Stefano Fusco and Arianna Dalba holds pictures of their relatives, victims of COVID-19, as they stand in front of Bergamo's court, Italy, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ROME: Prosecutors from northern Italy will question Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday after relatives of COVID-19 victims demanded an inquiry into alleged government negligence into the crisis.

The prosecutors have travelled to Rome from Bergamo, the city near Milan worst hit by coronavirus before the whole country was put under a lockdown in March, the BBC reported.

Fifty legal complaints were filed on Thursday at the Bergamo prosecutor's office by a citizens' group called 'Noi Denunceremo' (We Will Report).

The group consists of relatives of the coronavirus victims, who have said that two Lombardy towns - Alzano and Nembro - should have been declared "red zones" as soon as the outbreaks were detected there.

Lombardy was where the virus first started spreading in Europe and more than half the victims in Italy died in the region.

It is the first legal group action in Italy triggered by the pandemic.

Besides Conte, the prosecutors, who are aiming to determine if there are grounds for any charges of criminal negligence, will also question Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday.

Regarding the development, Conte said on Thursday: "I will conscientiously set out all the facts of which I have knowledge. I am not at all worried.

"All investigations are welcome. The citizens have the right to know and we have the right to reply."

In a BBC interview in early April, Conte denied claims that he had underestimated the crisis. He said that if he had ordered a lockdown at the beginning, when the first virus clusters were detected, "people would have taken me for a madman".

He dismissed the suggestion that Italy could have rapidly imposed a big lockdown.

As of Friday, Italy, one of the worst-hit countries in the world, has registered 236,142 COVID-19 cases with 34,167 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Italy Giuseppe Conte COVID 19 crisis Prosecutors
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp