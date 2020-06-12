Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sacks Prime Minister Imad Khamis

By IANS

DAMASCUS: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sacked his government's prime minister Imad Khamis, the state news agency SANA reported.

Assad on Thursday named Hussain Arnous as the new prime minister in addition to his previous duties as minister of water resources, Xinhua news agency reported.

The current government will continue its duties until the new parliamentary elections next month.

The new move comes in light of the tough economic situation that Syria is passing through with a steep devaluation of the Syrian currency amid soaring prices.

Some anti-government protests took place in Syria's southern province of Sweida over the past few days, demanding the downfall of the government.