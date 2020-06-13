STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Beijing market shut, area under lockdown as coronavirus makes comeback

The outbreak — coming more than 50 days after the last local case in the city of 20 million people — showed how the virus can still come back as restrictions are eased.

Published: 13th June 2020 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Security officers stands guard outside the Xinfadi wholesale food market district in Beijing. (Photo| AP)

Security officers stands guard outside the Xinfadi wholesale food market district in Beijing. (Photo| AP)

BEIJING: The largest wholesale food market in Beijing was shuttered behind police guard and the surrounding neighbourhood locked down Saturday after more than 50 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the Chinese capital.

The outbreak — coming more than 50 days after the last local case in the city of 20 million people — showed how the virus can still come back as restrictions are eased. The city’s swift response reflected China’s emphasis on moving quickly to stem the spread of new cases wherever they appear, a lesson learned from fighting the outbreak earlier.

“The epidemic was already almost over, and then suddenly there’s one or two more new hot spots,” said Jin Zheng, a woman in her 20s walking in central Beijing. “I’m a little scared. I hope everyone avoids going outside too much and wears protective gear.”

Authorities locked down 11 residential communities near the Xinfadi market, about 3 kilometers (2 miles) southeast of the Temple of Heaven tourist site. Police officers could be seen maneuvering white fencing into place to seal off a road leading to a cluster of apartment buildings.

Communist Party members and volunteers were being mobilized to shop for food and other daily necessities for the affected residents, the Beijing News newspaper said in a social media post. It wasn't immediately clear how many people live in the 11 communities.

Outside the market, paramilitary police in green uniforms put up vehicle barricades and stood in position at the entrances. Some people were allowed in after showing documents at checkpoints. A red banner reading “We cannot lower our guard when it comes to epidemic prevention and control” hung on a fence.

Beijing officials said 45 workers at the market tested positive for the coronavirus, though they showed no symptoms. That was in addition to seven earlier cases of people with symptoms who had visited or worked at the market. China does not include asymptomatic cases in its official case count.

Inspectors took 1,901 samples from meat, surfaces, dustbins, handles and other objects at the market, and 40 tested positive, the officials said.

The Beijing News, citing the head of the Xinfadi market, said the virus had been found on a chopping board for imported salmon. That led to several major supermarket chains removing salmon from their shelves, another newspaper, the Beijing Youth Daily, reported.

Attention focused on the market after the discovery of the first three cases on Thursday and Friday. Two of the infected people had been to the market, and the third worked with one of them at a nearby meat research institute, according to Chinese media reports.

City officials said all the workers at the market would be tested for the coronavirus. They also ordered the testing of food and environmental samples from all the city’s wholesale food markets, and food safety inspections at restaurants and supermarkets

Beijing, which had gradually been returning to normal, reversed some recent moves to relax coronavirus restrictions.

Plans to reopen primary schools for grades one to three this Monday were shelved, and athletic events have been canceled. One immediate casualty was an orienteering race slated for Saturday, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

The National Center for the Performing Arts, which had just reopened on June 2, reclosed, according to The Paper, a Chinese media outlet.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Beijing market Coronavirus Wuhan
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp