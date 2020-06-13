STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Brazil's biggest cemetery to exhume graves to free up space as death toll surges past 41,000

The virus has so far killed almost 42,000 Brazilians, and Brazil passed the United Kingdom on Friday to become the country with the world's second highest death toll.

Published: 13th June 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

A cemetery worker exhumes the body of a person buried three years ago at the Vila Formosa cemetery, which does not charge families for the gravesites, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, June 12, 2020. Three years after burials, remains are routinely exhumated and stored in plastic bags to make room for more burials, which have increased amid the new coronavirus.

A cemetery worker exhumes the body of a person buried three years ago at the Vila Formosa cemetery, which does not charge families for the gravesites, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, June 12, 2020. Three years after burials, remains are routinely exhumated and stored in plastic bags to make room for more burials, which have increased amid the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO: Brazil's biggest metropolis has an unorthodox plan to free up space at its graveyards during the coronavris pandemic: digging up the bones of people buried in the past and storing their bagged remains in large metal containers.

Sao Paulo's municipal funeral service said in a statement Friday that the remains of people who died at least three years ago will be exhumed and put in numbered bags, then stored temporarily in 12 storage containers it has purchased.

The containers will be delivered to several cemeteries within 15 days, the statement said.

Sao Paulo is one of the COVID-19 hot spots in Latin America's hardest-hit nation, with 5,480 deaths as of Thursday in the city of 12 million people.

And some health experts are worried about a new surge now that a decline in intensive care bed occupancy to about 70 per cent prompted Mayor Bruno Covas to authorize a partial reopening of business this week.

The result has been crowded public transport, long lines at malls and widespread disregard for social distancing.

Many health experts predict the peak of Brazil's pandemic will arrive in August, having spread from the big cities where it first appeared into the nation's interior.

The virus has so far killed almost 42,000 Brazilians, and Brazil passed the United Kingdom on Friday to become the country with the world's second highest death toll.

Dr. Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergencies chief, said Friday that the situation in Brazil remains "of concern," although acknowledged that intensive care bed occupancy rates are now below 80% in most areas of the country.

ALSO READ | With 909 new fatalities, Brazil COVID-19 death toll rises to 41,828, second highest globally

"Overall the health system is still coping in Brazil, although, having said that, with the sustained number of severe cases that remains to be seen," Ryan said.

"Clearly the health system in Brazil across the country needs significant support in order to sustain its effort in this regard. But the data we have at the moment supports a system under pressure, but a system still coping with the number of severe cases."

The experts aren't the only ones with concerns.

At Sao Paulo's biggest cemetery, Vila Formosa, Adenilson Costa was among workers in blue protective suits digging up old graves Friday.

He said their work has only grown more arduous during the pandemic, and as he removed bones from unearthed coffins, he said he fears what is to come.

"With this opening of malls and stores we get even more worried. We are not in the curve; we are in the peak and people aren't aware," Costa said.

"This isn't over. Now is the worrisome moment. And there are still people out."

In April, gravediggers at Vila Formosa buried 1,654 people, up more than 500 from the previous month.

Numbers for May and June aren't yet available.

Before the pandemic, Costa said, he and colleagues would exhume remains of about 40 coffins per day if families stopped paying required fees for the plots.

In recent weeks that figure has more than doubled.

Remains stored in the metal containers will eventually be moved to a public ossuary, according to the statement from the city's funeral office.

Its superintendent, Thiago Dias da Silva, told the Globo network that containers have been used before and they are more practical and affordable than building new ossuaries.

Work has been so busy in Sao Paulo cemeteries since the outbreak began that one of Costa's relatives was buried only a few meters (yards) from where he was working one day, without him even knowing.

"I only found out the next day," he said.

Three other people he knew have also died from the virus.

"People say nothing scares gravediggers. COVID does," Costa said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brazil coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp