STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Two 'Indian spies' arrested in Gilgit-Baltistan after crossing LoC: Pakistan media

According to the report in the Dawn newspaper, Indian currency notes, identity cards, and other documents were seized from the alleged spies.

Published: 13th June 2020 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani security forces have arrested two "Indian spies" from an area along the Line of Control in Gilgit-Baltistan and the duo has been handed over to the police, a media report said on Saturday.

According to the report in the Dawn newspaper, Indian currency notes, identity cards, and other documents were seized from the alleged spies.

They were handed over to police on Friday and Gilgit senior superintendent of police (SSP) Raja Mirza Hassan produced the alleged spies before the media at a press conference, it said.

Hassan said the two arrested persons belonged to Kashmir and had been forcibly sent to Pakistan for "spying".

They were arrested soon after they crossed the LoC in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The detained "Indian spies" introduced themselves as Noor Mohammad Wani and Feroze Ahmed Lone, residents of Gurez's Achora village in Bandipora district in Kashmir, the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gilgit Baltistan LoC Pakistan India Pakistan border
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp