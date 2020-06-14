STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 fight: Spain opens its borders to Europeans on June 21

Spain's caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks at the Spanish parliament in Madrid.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says Spain will open its borders to travelers from Europe's Schengen travel areas except Portugal on June 21, moving up the original date by 10 days.

Spain will drop its requirement for people arriving from abroad to stay in quarantine, either at home or in a hotel, for 14 days on arrival, when it reopens on that day.

Sánchez said Sunday that Spain and Portugal will keep their border closed to non-essential crossings until July 1.

Spain's government had already announced that on June 21 it will end the nation's state of emergency to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From then on, Spaniards will be able to move freely around the country without restrictions, but face masks will remain obligatory in public transport and crowded spaces.

On Monday, Spain's Balearic Islands test their reopening strategy by accepting the first flights from Germany of tourists who will be exempt from a quarantine.

The islands plan to welcome up to 10,900 Germans during the trial.

Over 27,000 Spaniards have died in the country's pandemic.

