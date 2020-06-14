STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal records 425 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 5,760

Protestors hold placards and demand better handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Protestors hold placards and demand better handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal has registered 425 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 5,760, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Of the total confirmed cases, 5,324 are men while 436 are women.

With Rukum (East) reporting its first COVID-19 case on Sunday, a total of 73 districts have witnessed coronavirus infection so far.

A 36-year-old man, who was a cancer patient and recently travelled to India in connection with his treatment, died of coronavirus, taking the country's death toll to 19, the ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, 61 patients have been discharged from hospitals after their recovery.

So far, 974 COVID-19 patients have recovered, it said.

The health authorities have conducted PCR tests on 1,33,377 people till Sunday to detect the infection.

Meanwhile, Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Kedar Bahadur Adhikari tweeted on Sunday that all domestic and international flights will remain suspended until July 5.

The government first imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24 and suspended domestic and international commercial flights to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

