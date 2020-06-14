STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan presidency budget cut by over 60 per cent

It seems that President Alvi was not taking any salary, which was 10.75 million PKR in 2019-20 but there was no mention of it in the budget book.

Published: 14th June 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan President Arif Alvi

Pakistan President Arif Alvi (File | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The overall budget of Pakistan''s presidency has been cut by more than 60 per cent for 2020-21, according to the budget document.

The total budget of the President House was 992 million PKR for the outgoing fiscal year but President Arif Alvi has reduced it by 597 million, or 60.18 per cent and the reduction has been shown in his personal expenditures along with cuts in allowances of the human resources, Dawn news reported on Saturday.

The budget book 2020-21 shows that regular allowance and other allowances of staff and officers posted in the President secretariat is 193.22 PKR for the upcoming fiscal year, as compared to 458.74 million spent under the same head in the outgoing fiscal year.

Similarly, a major cut has been made in the operating expenditures of the presidency to 53.38 million PKR, which was 180.44 million in the fiscal 2019-20.

It seems that President Alvi was not taking any salary, which was 10.75 million PKR in 2019-20 but there was no mention of it in the budget book.

On Friday, the Pakistan government unveiled its budget for the fiscal 2020-21 amid an economic slowdown and challenges triggered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar, presented the budget of 7,294.9 billion PKR ($44 billion) for the upcoming fiscal year starting from July 2020 to June 2021 at the lower house of Parliament after approval by the cabinet.

 

TAGS
Pakistan Presidency budget Arif Alvi
