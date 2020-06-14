STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US man, who had a near-death experience with COVID-19, wakes up to $1.1 mn hospital bill

70-year-old Michael Flor, who was admitted for 62 days, received a 181-page bill totalling $1,122,501.04.

Washington hospital bill

Army National Guard members bag a nasal swab at drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Highland High School, Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Cowiche, Washington. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: A 70-year-old American man who nearly died of COVID-19 has been billed a heart-stopping $1.1 million for his hospital expenses, the Seattle Times reported Saturday.

Michael Flor was admitted to a hospital in the northwestern city on March 4, and stayed for 62 days -- at one point coming so close to death that nurses held up the phone so his wife and children could say goodbye.

But he recovered and was discharged on May 5 to the cheers of nursing staff -- only to receive a 181-page bill totalling $1,122,501.04, he told the newspaper. 

That includes: $9,736 per day for the intensive care room, nearly $409,000 for its transformation into a sterile room for 42 days, $82,000 for the use of a ventilator for 29 days, and nearly $100,000 for two days when his prognosis was life-threatening.

Flor is covered by Medicare, a government insurance program for the elderly, and should not have to take out his wallet, according to the Times.  

But in a country where health care is among the most expensive in the world -- and the idea of socializing it remains hugely controversial -- he said he feels "guilty" knowing that taxpayers will bear much of the cost. 

"It was a million bucks to save my life, and of course I'd say that's money well-spent ... But I also know I might be the only one saying that," the Times quoted him as saying. 

A gigantic plan adopted by Congress to keep the American economy afloat through the coronavirus shutdowns includes a $100 million budget to compensate hospitals and private insurance companies that treated COVID-19 patients. 

