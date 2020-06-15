Gay workers protected from job discrimination, rules US Supreme Court in landmark verdict
The Supreme Court ruled that homosexual persons can sue for workplace bias under the landmark civil rights law.
Published: 15th June 2020 07:48 PM | Last Updated: 15th June 2020 07:48 PM | A+A A-
WASHINGTON: The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay and lesbian people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.
The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against gay and lesbian workers. A ruling on similar protections for transgender people is expected soon.