International flights to remain suspended in Saudi until further notice

By IANS

RIYADH: International flights from and to Saudi Arabia will remain suspended until further notice amid the COVID-19 pandemic, flag carrier Saudia said.

Flights will resume gradually and the schedule will be announced through official channels, Gulf News quoted the airlines as saying in a tweet on Sunday.

It said international flights allowed at the moment were only the ones carrying stranded Saudi citizens home.

Saudia also announced that domestic flights between Jeddah and Hail will start operating from Monday.

Meanwhile, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has added five domestic airports as domestic flights resumed.

GACA resumed domestic flights on May 31 after consultations with health authorities and in compliance with the controls and precautionary measures taken to counter the pandemic.