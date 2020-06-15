STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

International flights to remain suspended in Saudi until further notice

It said international flights allowed at the moment were only the ones carrying stranded Saudi citizens home.

Published: 15th June 2020 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

RIYADH: International flights from and to Saudi Arabia will remain suspended until further notice amid the COVID-19 pandemic, flag carrier Saudia said.

Flights will resume gradually and the schedule will be announced through official channels, Gulf News quoted the airlines as saying in a tweet on Sunday.

It said international flights allowed at the moment were only the ones carrying stranded Saudi citizens home.

READ| Saudi firm repatriates over 1,600 employees

Saudia also announced that domestic flights between Jeddah and Hail will start operating from Monday.

Meanwhile, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has added five domestic airports as domestic flights resumed.

GACA resumed domestic flights on May 31 after consultations with health authorities and in compliance with the controls and precautionary measures taken to counter the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
flights Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People seen waiting outside the COVID-19 testing center near Pudupet in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Lockdown returns in Chennai and TN: What's allowed, what's not
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan and DYFI national president PA Mohammed Riyas tied the knot. (Photo | Express)
Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan's wedding sets an example in post-COVID times
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp