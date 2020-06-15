STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US Air Force F-15 fighter jet crashes in North Sea, pilot dead

The plane took off from the RAF Lakenheath base, near Mildenhall, in Suffolk, which hosts the 48th Fighter Wing of the US Air Force.

Published: 15th June 2020 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

F-15

In this file photo taken on July 12, 2005, A US Air Force F-15 fighter jet, takes off from Lakenheath Air Base. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: The pilot of a fighter jet that crashed into the North Sea, off the coast of northern England, has been found dead, the U.S.Air Force said Monday.

In a statement hours after the crash, it said the pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing has been located, and confirmed deceased.

It said this is a tragic loss for the 48th Fighter wing community and sent condolences to the pilot's family.

The name of the pilot will not be released until all next of kin notifications have been made.

Earlier, rescuers found the wreckage of the jet that was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

Britain's coast guard located wreckage from the downed fighter, and recovery efforts were underway, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement.

Coast guard officials said in a statement that they received reports the plane went down 74 nautical miles off Flamborough Head on the Yorkshire coast.

A helicopter and lifeboats were deployed.

Other vessels nearby are heading to the area, the coast guard said in a statement.

Lakenheath is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the U.S. Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing.

The base is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of London. The wing has more than 4,500 active-duty military members.

