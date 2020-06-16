STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

George Floyd protests aftermath: Trump says will sign executive order on police reform on June 16

Trump said last Thursday that his administration was finalizing an executive order that would encourage police departments to meet "professional standards" for the use of force in line of duty.

Published: 16th June 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Black lives matter, George Floyd

Protesters march in front of Trump Tower during a solidarity rally for George Floyd. (Photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that he will sign an executive order on police reform on Tuesday.

"We will be signing it tomorrow. And we will have a news conference at some point in the day," Trump said on Monday. "The overall goal is we want law and order and we want it done fairly, justly and we want it done safely... I think we are going to do a good job tomorrow."

The US President said last Thursday that his administration was finalizing an executive order that would encourage police departments to meet "professional standards" for the use of force in the line of duty.

Calls for changes in policing policies started after the death of a black man George Floyd.

He died after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Protests broke out in the various cities against the killing of Floyd.

The calls intensified again this week after a white police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, in Atlanta. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
George Floyd protests US police reform police brutality
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp