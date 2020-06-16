STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Global coronavirus tally surpasses 8 million, death toll tops 4,36,000

The United States continues to remain the worst-affected country leading both in the number of cases (2,113,366) and deaths (116,135) with over 576,334 recoveries.

Published: 16th June 2020 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Cemetery workers wearing protective gear against the new coronavirus, walk after carrying the coffin of 72-year-old Monica Lagos to her grave at the Manantial cemetery in Santiago, Chile, Monday, June 15, 2020.

Cemetery workers wearing protective gear against the new coronavirus, walk after carrying the coffin of 72-year-old Monica Lagos to her grave at the Manantial cemetery in Santiago, Chile, Monday, June 15, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

The global number of confirmed coronavirus coronavirus has surpassed 8 million, with over 436,000 fatalities being reported since the start of the outbreak, according to the latest data available on the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The United States continues to remain the worst-affected country leading both in the number of cases (2,113,366) and deaths (116,135) with over 576,334 recoveries followed by Brazil with at least 888,271 reported infections, almost 44,000 deaths and 472,313 recovered cases.

United Kingdom is at the third position with 536,484 confirmed infections, 7,081 fatalities and 284,021 recoveries followed by India with 332,424 cases, 169,798 recovered ones and 9,520 deaths, more than that of the  UK.

The Americas, with over 3.7 million confirmed cases, remains the epicentre of the epidemic. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Global coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ronald L. Burcham
    Oh
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp