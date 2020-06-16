Global coronavirus tally surpasses 8 million, death toll tops 4,36,000

By Online Desk

The global number of confirmed coronavirus coronavirus has surpassed 8 million, with over 436,000 fatalities being reported since the start of the outbreak, according to the latest data available on the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The United States continues to remain the worst-affected country leading both in the number of cases (2,113,366) and deaths (116,135) with over 576,334 recoveries followed by Brazil with at least 888,271 reported infections, almost 44,000 deaths and 472,313 recovered cases.

United Kingdom is at the third position with 536,484 confirmed infections, 7,081 fatalities and 284,021 recoveries followed by India with 332,424 cases, 169,798 recovered ones and 9,520 deaths, more than that of the UK.

The Americas, with over 3.7 million confirmed cases, remains the epicentre of the epidemic.