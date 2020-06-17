STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

A look at Trump's executive order on police procedures

The executive action also makes it harder for those officers with a troubled history from getting hired by other departments.

Published: 17th June 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Donld trump

President Donald Trump leave after signing an executive order on police reform, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at curbing police brutality by directing federal dollars to those police departments that meet certain credentialing standards on the use of force. The executive action also makes it harder for those officers with a troubled history from getting hired by other departments.

Congress is also moving toward passing policing bills, but Trump was anxious to put his own stamp on the issue with a Rose Garden press conference in which he was flanked by representatives from the nation's leading law enforcement groups.

Here's a look at some of the topics in the order:

WHAT ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT PROVISIONS?

The executive order would give police departments a financial incentive to adopt best practices and encourage programs in which social workers join police when they respond to nonviolent calls involving mental health, addiction and homeless issues.

The president’s executive order also requires the attorney general to create a database tracking terminations, criminal convictions and civil judgments against law enforcement officers for excessive use-of-force. It encourages participation by providing certain grants only to those agencies that submit the required information.

WHY TRACK OFFICER MISCONDUCT?

Many officers who wind up involved in a fatal incident have a long history of complaints made against them by the public, including Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis police officer who has been charged with murder in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin had at least a dozen complaints made against him, according to records.

But those records are often not made public, making it difficult to know if officers have a track record. And some police departments do a bad job of keeping track of misconduct claims, since not all are substantiated for a variety of reasons, and police reform groups say it’s a missed opportunity to identify and correct problem behaviors before it turns fatal.

WHAT WILL A NATIONAL DATABASE DO?

A national database would force some departments into more transparency and accountability, but like other national clearinghouses, it depends on the locality’s willingness to participate.

ARE CHOKEHOLDS BANNED?

Trump said he was banning chokeholds, but that's not the case. Rather, he's encouraging such bans through financial incentives.

Chokeholds have become a symbol of police brutality again following the death of Floyd. They are a potentially tactical maneuver in which an officer cuts off air to a person’s neck. The officer involved in the death of Eric Garner was accused of using one, but has maintained he was employing a legal takedown maneuver called the seatbelt which is similar but doesn’t block air. But chokeholds are already largely banned by many departments around the country.

CAN THE ADMINISTRATION SET CONDITIONS ON FUNDING?

That could be a matter of legal dispute.

There have been a number of lawsuits brought in the past against the Trump administration for attempting to condition the same law enforcement funding on specific policies.

A similar situation happened in 2017 when the Justice Department said it would withhold grant money from so-called sanctuary cities and states until they gave federal immigration authorities access to jails and provide advance notice when someone in the country illegally is about to be released.

Courts around the country have been divided on the issue.

A federal judge in Los Angeles ruled last February to block the Trump administration from imposing conditions that police departments cooperate with immigration authorities to receive law enforcement grants. But earlier this year, a federal appeals court in New York said the administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants to force states to cooperate with immigration enforcement. That decision conflicted with three other federal appeals courts.

HOW WOULD CERTIFICATION WORK?

The executive order instructs the Justice Department to push local police departments to be certified by a “reputable independent credentialing body.” Under the order, the Justice Department would ensure a department could only be credentialed if its use-of-force policies adhered to federal, state, and local laws.

An organization called the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies already credentials police departments. It lists more than 1,000 departments it has credentialed, out of roughly 18,000 nationwide.

Matthew Hickman, a professor and criminal justice expert at Seattle University, said there’s no definitive research proving credentialed agencies better serve the public.

“It’s good for the public, arguably, to know that their agency has gone through a professional accreditation process," he said. “It says something about the commitment to best practices.”

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trump executive order George Floyd protests George Floyd US Racism US police brutality US Police procedures
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp