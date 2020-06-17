STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Black reporter sues paper over ban on her protest coverage

Alexis Johnson, who is black, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Pennsylvania alleging the Post-Gazette was engaging in racial discrimination and illegal retaliation.

Published: 17th June 2020 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Alexis Johnson

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Alexis Johnson in Pittsburgh. Johnson, who was prohibited from covering the city's Black Lives Matter protests because of a tweet, sued the paper on Tuesday. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

A Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter prohibited from covering the city's Black Lives Matter protests because of a tweet sued the paper on Tuesday.

Alexis Johnson, who is black, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Pennsylvania alleging the Post-Gazette was engaging in racial discrimination and illegal retaliation.

The suit says Johnson's editors told her she could not pursue planned stories on jailed protesters or social-media efforts to raise bail funds because a May 31 tweet she sent about the different treatment black and white people get for doing property damage was an unacceptable public display of bias.

“The Johnson Tweet was intended to — and did — mock, ridicule and protest discrimination against African Americans by society in general and by whites who equate property damage with human life,” the suit says.

It alleges that the subsequent ban on her coverage “would tend to dissuade a reasonable newspaper reporter from making or supporting claims of race discrimination.”

Johnson's tweet showed photos of trashed public spaces in the aftermath of a crowd, with the text: “Horrifying scenes and aftermath from selfish LOOTERS who don’t care about this city!!!!!” the tweet’s text says. “.... oh wait sorry. “No, these are pictures from a Kenny Chesney concert tailgate. Whoops.”

The suit alleges that white reporters who have sent similar social media posts did not receive similar treatment.

“For example, Defendant’s reporters who spoke out publicly against discrimination and hate after the 2018 shootings at the Tree of Life synagogue — which did not involve actions by police directed at African Americans — were not removed from covering that story,” the suit says.

Michael M. Santiago, a black photographer for the paper who says he was prohibited from protest coverage for the same reason, has accepted a buyout and is leaving the paper.

Santiago said on Twitter that “I hate to be departing under these circumstances but it is necessary" and “how can I work for someone that doesn't love me.”

An email seeking comment on the lawsuit was sent to Johnson's editors. Post-Gazette managing editor Karen Kane previously declined comment on the issue, saying the editors could not discuss personnel matters.

The lawsuit says Johnson has suffered mental anguish, emotional strain, humiliation and diminished career advancement because of her employers. It seeks for the paper to be forced to allow her to cover the protest and racial issues, for her bosses to be prevented from retaliating against her. It also seeks monetary damages to be determined at trial.

Johnson's fellow reporters, her union and the city's mayor rallied around her when they got word of the paper's move, with dozens of them sending identical tweets in support.

The president of Johnson's Guild President Michael A. Fuoco, who is also a Post-Gazette reporter, said that guild leaders were “appalled” by the move, and the paper’s editors have not yielded at all in discussions about Johnson’s status.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Black Lives Matter protests Post-Gazette Alexis Johnson
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp