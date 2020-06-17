STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boris Johnson's car hit in fender-bender; no injuries

Johnson’s car braked suddenly and was hit from behind by the support vehicle. It paused for a moment before the motorcade moved on.

Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of Prime Ministers Questions in Parliament in London, Wednesday.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in a minor car crash on Wednesday after a protester ran in front of the vehicle as it left Parliament.

Footage posted on social media showed a man running toward the silver Jaguar as it drove out of the gates of Parliament accompanied by a police motorcycle outrider and a support vehicle.

Johnson’s car braked suddenly and was hit from behind by the support vehicle. It paused for a moment before the motorcade moved on.

The prime minister’s office confirmed Johnson was in the car and that there were no reports of any injuries.

Photos showed a man being detained by police after the incident.

Several groups were protesting outside Parliament in small numbers on Wednesday, including anti-Brexit and pro-Kurdish groups.

