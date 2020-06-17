STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan COVID-19 tally crosses 1,50,000-mark; death toll reaches 2,975

A total of 950,782 COVID-19 tests, including 28,117 in the last 24 hours, were conducted so far in the country.

Published: 17th June 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

A railway worker checks the body temperature of a woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, on her arrival at a railway station to board on a train, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2020.

A railway worker checks the body temperature of a woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, on her arrival at a railway station to board on a train, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus cases in Pakistan crossed the 1,50,000-mark, while 136 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 2,975, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 950,782 COVID-19 tests, including 28,117 in the last 24 hours, were conducted so far in the country.

As many as 5,839 new coronavirus infections were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 154,760, the ministry said.

The country also registered a record number of 136 COVID-19 fatalities overnight, pushing the death toll to 2,975, it said.

Punjab recorded the maximum number of 58,239 coronavirus cases, followed by 57,868 in Sindh, 19,107 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 9,242 in Islamabad, 8,437 in Balochistan, 1,164 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 703 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to the health ministry, 58,437 patients have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Karachi to take a stock of the steps taken by the Sindh province to control the spread of the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp